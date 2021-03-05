Democracy Sausage: Reducing unemployment for good with Peter Martin

On this Democracy Sausage Extra, Peter Martin joins Mark Kenny to discuss why the COVID-19 recession has presented Treasurer Josh Frydenberg with the chance to permanently reduce unemployment.

Is it possible for Australia to permanently lower its unemployment rate to around 3.5 per cent? What can policymakers learn from the last recession, after which the country was able to dramatically reduce inflation? And how bold is Treasurer Josh Frydenberg willing to be in pursuit of what could be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity? On this Democracy Sausage Extra, Business and Economy Editor of The Conversation Peter Martin and Professor Mark Kenny discuss unemployment and the Australian economy in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis. Listen here: https://bit.ly/2OsEBCk

Peter Martin AM is a Visiting Fellow at Crawford School of Public Policy at The Australian National University (ANU) and the Business and Economy Editor of The Conversation.

Mark Kenny is a Professor at ANU Australian Studies Institute. He came to the university after a high-profile journalistic career including six years as chief political correspondent and national affairs editor for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times.

