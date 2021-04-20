Democracy Sausage: Reset with Ross Garnaut

On this episode of Democracy Sausage, eminent economist Ross Garnaut joins Mark Kenny to discuss the choices facing Australian policymakers in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a major shock to the Australian economy and, with the crisis dragging on, policymakers face key questions as they try to ensure continued prosperity. Would Australians benefit from the integration of the tax and social security systems? Should Australia rethink its skilled migration policies? And how important is reaching full employment to the country’s economic recovery? On the new episode of Democracy Sausage, one of Australia’s leading economists and author of Reset: Restoring Australia After the Pandemic Recession, Professor Ross Garnaut AC, joins Professor Mark Kenny to discuss the way forward for the Australian economy and the consequences of policy inaction. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3gngJMD

Ross Garnaut AC is Professorial Research Fellow in Economics at the University of Melbourne. His career has focused on the analysis of and practice of development, economic, and international policy in Australia, Asia, and the Pacific and he has held senior roles in universities, business, government and other Australian and international institutions.

Mark Kenny is a Professor in the ANU Australian Studies Institute. He came to the university after a high-profile journalistic career including six years as chief political correspondent and national affairs editor for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times.

