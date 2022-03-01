Democracy Sausage: Russia and the invasion of Ukraine

On this episode of Democracy Sausage, former Russia correspondent Monica Attard and Dean of ANU College of Asia and the Pacific Helen Sullivan join Mark Kenny to discuss the invasion of Ukraine.

What lessons should policymakers be learning from recent Russian history? How are Russian citizens responding to President Vladimir Putin’s aggression in Ukraine? And what will be the economic impacts of the invasion and subsequent sanctions in Russia and throughout the world? On this episode of Democracy Sausage, former Russia correspondent for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) Professor Monica Attard and Dean of The Australian National University (ANU) College of Asia and the Pacific Professor Helen Sullivan join Professor Mark Kenny. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3McdULD

Monica Attard OAM is Co-Director of the Centre For Media Transition at the University of Technology Sydney’s Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences. She is best-known for hosting some of the ABC’s flagship programs, including PM, The World Today and Media Watch, and was the ABC’s Russia correspondent during the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Helen Sullivan is Dean of the ANU College of Asia and the Pacific.

Mark Kenny is a Professor in the ANU Australian Studies Institute. He came to the university after a high-profile journalistic career including six years as chief political correspondent and national affairs editor for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times.

