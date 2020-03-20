Democracy Sausage Second Serve: Andrew Leigh on coronanomics

Mark Kenny chats to Dr Andrew Leigh, Member for Fenner in the ACT and former economics professor at the Australian National University about the economics of the coronavirus.

Can the world’s politicians find coronavirus solutions that are good for public health and for the economy? Why are people panic buying and what should supermarkets do about it? Should Australia be closing its schools? And could one upside of the coronavirus be the end of ‘hot-desking’? We tackle these questions and more on this Democracy Sausage Second Serve. Listen now: https://aca.st/bb404b

Dr Andrew Leigh is the Shadow Assistant Minister for Treasury and Charities and Member for Fenner. Prior to being elected in 2010, Andrew was a professor of economics at The Australian National University.

Professor Mark Kenny is a Senior Fellow in the ANU Australian Studies Institute. He came to the university after a high-profile journalistic career including six years as chief political correspondent and national affairs editor for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times.

