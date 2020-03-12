Democracy Sausage Second Serve: Will the stimulus deliver bang for the big bucks?

On this special episode of Democracy Sausage, our expert panel cast their eyes over Australia’s $17.6 billion stimulus package announced on Thursday.

The Australian government has announced a huge stimulus package aimed at businesses and households, but will it work to tackle the potential impacts of COVID-19? Joining Professor Mark Kenny to analyse the announcement are social policy expert Professor Peter Whiteford and the business and economics Editor of The Conversation Peter Martin AM. The panel take a look at how the stimulus will impact business owners, the self-employed, and casual workers, and what its size and scope tell us about the advice Treasury is providing the government on the impact of the virus. Listen here: https://aca.st/3da2bf

Professor Mark Kenny is a Senior Fellow in the ANU Australian Studies Institute. He came to the university after a high-profile journalistic career including six years as chief political correspondent and national affairs editor for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times.

Peter Martin is a Visiting Fellow at Crawford School of Public Policy at The Australian National University and the Business and Economy Editor of The Conversation.

Peter Whiteford is a Professor at Crawford School. He works on child poverty, family assistance policies, welfare reform, and other aspects of social policy, particularly ways of supporting the balance between work and family life. He has published extensively on various aspects of the Australian and New Zealand systems of income support.

