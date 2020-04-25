Democracy Sausage: Shadow Treasurer Jim Chalmers on COVID-19 and Australia’s future

On this special episode, Shadow Treasurer Dr Jim Chalmers MP speaks to Mark Kenny about crisis politics, economic recovery, and ensuring the future story of Australia is an inclusive one.

While Australia has so far avoided the more devastating health impacts of COVID-19 that have befallen other nations, the pandemic has caused one of the most significant economic shocks in the country’s history. With so many in a more precarious financial position than ever, how can policymakers chart an inclusive economic recovery? Does the collegiate approach taken by federal, state, and territory leaders throughout the crisis signal the beginning of a new period of cooperation among Australian governments? And what changes wrought by the pandemic should the country preserve? On this Democracy Sausage Extra, Professor Mark Kenny chats with the Shadow Treasurer and Member for Rankin, Dr Jim Chalmers MP, about COVID-19 and navigating Australia’s economy out of the crisis. Listen now: https://aca.st/73d905

Dr Jim Chalmers MP is the Shadow Treasurer and the Member for Rankin in the Australian Parliament.

Professor Mark Kenny is a Senior Fellow in the ANU Australian Studies Institute. He came to the university after a high-profile journalistic career including six years as chief political correspondent and national affairs editor for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times.