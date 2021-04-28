Democracy Sausage: Technology, targets, and Australia’s climate challenge

In the wake of the Biden climate summit, researchers Emma Aisbett and Frank Jotzo join Mark Kenny to discuss climate policy in Australia and around the world on this episode of Democracy Sausage.

What does growing ambition to reduce carbon emissions in the United States and elsewhere mean for Australia? How concerned should Australian policymakers be about the prospect of the imposition of carbon tariffs? And how can the Australian Government support communities to transition away from the carbon-intensive industries they've traditionally relied on? On this episode of Democracy Sausage, researchers at The Australian National University (ANU) Dr Emma Aisbett and Professor Frank Jotzo join Professor Mark Kenny to discuss Australia's climate policies in the context of President Joe Biden's recent climate summit.

Frank Jotzo is Professor of Environmental Economics and Climate Change Economics at ANU Crawford School of Public Policy, where he directs the Centre for Climate and Energy Policy.

Emma Aisbett is a Fellow at ANU School of Regulation and Global Governance (RegNet) and Associate Director, Research for ANU Grand Challenge – Zero Carbon Energy for the Asia Pacific.

Mark Kenny is a Professor in the ANU Australian Studies Institute. He came to the university after a high-profile journalistic career including six years as chief political correspondent and national affairs editor for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times.

