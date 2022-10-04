Democracy Sausage: The big teal with Simon Holmes à Court

Climate 200 Convenor Simon Holmes à Court joins Marija Taflaga and Mark Kenny on this Democracy Sausage to discuss the success of independent candidates at the 2022 federal election and his new book, The Big Teal.

Why were so many independent candidates successful at Australia’s May 2022 federal election, a number of whom won in traditionally safe Liberal Party seats? Will this shift mean that more people – especially professional women – have a permanent pathway into politics that bypasses the major parties? And how has technology disrupted the traditional business model of Australian politics? On this episode of Democracy Sausage, clean energy investor, philanthropist and Convenor of Climate 200 Simon Holmes à Court joins Dr Marija Taflaga and Professor Mark Kenny to discuss his new book, The Big Teal, and what’s next for Climate 200. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3SzuxE5

Simon Holmes à Court is a clean technology investor, Convenor of Climate 200, and author of The Big Teal.

Marija Taflaga is Director of ANU Centre for the Study of Australian Politics and a lecturer in the ANU School of Politics and International Relations. Her major research is on political parties and particularly the Liberal Party of Australia.

Mark Kenny is a Professor in the ANU Australian Studies Institute. He came to the university after a high-profile journalistic career including six years as chief political correspondent and national affairs editor for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times.

This podcast is produced in partnership with The Australian National University.