Democracy Sausage: The digital age of political advertising

On this episode of Democracy Sausage, Ed Coper joins Mark Kenny and Marija Taflaga to discuss how the teals’ disrupted the traditional media and political machine.

What are the secrets behind the teals’ communication success? How does digital and creative messaging disrupt the media machine? And what can the major parties learn from the way teals’ candidates ran their campaigns? Communications strategist and a director at media agency Populares, Ed Coper joins Professor Mark Kenny and Dr Marija Taflaga to discuss these questions and more on this episode of Democracy Sausage. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3OvoygT

Ed Coper is a director of Populares, the communications agency responsible for the digital advertising for the major teal independent campaigns. He is also the author of Facts and Other Lies: Welcome to the Disinformation Age.

Marija Taflaga is the Director of ANU Centre for the Study of Australian Politics and a Lecturer at ANU School of Politics and International Relations.

Mark Kenny is a Professor at ANU Australian Studies Institute. He came to the university after a high-profile journalistic career including six years as chief political correspondent and national affairs editor for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times.

Show notes | The following publications and articles were mentioned in this episode:

Secrets from the teals’ digital war room: we created a direct line to voters and now TV political ads are dead, Ed Coper, (2022)

