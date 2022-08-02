Democracy Sausage: The dismal science of economic management

On this episode of Democracy Sausage, Peter Martin joins Mark Kenny to unpack the latest economic update to the nation, and challenges ahead for the Australian and global economy.

What do unemployment and inflation numbers actually tell us about the state of the economy? How do economists account for Australia’s most vulnerable people? And what does an independent review of the Reserve Bank of Australia say about the government’s approach to the economy? Peter Martin joins Professor Mark Kenny to discuss these questions and more on this episode of Democracy Sausage. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3bkaY2d

Peter Martin AM is a Visiting Fellow at Crawford School of Public Policy at The Australian National University (ANU) and the Business and Economy Editor of The Conversation.

Mark Kenny is a Professor at ANU Australian Studies Institute. He came to the university after a high-profile journalistic career including six years as chief political correspondent and national affairs editor for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times.

Show notes | The following publications and articles were mentioned in this episode:

Ministerial Statement on the Economy

Oh my days! Midnight comes a fraction sooner as Earth spins faster, Ian Sample, The Guardian, (2022)

Democracy Sausage with Mark Kenny is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts. We’d love to hear your feedback for this podcast series! Send in your questions, comments, or suggestions for future episodes to podcast@policyforum.net. You can also Tweet us @APPSPolicyForum or join us on the Facebook group.

This podcast is produced in partnership with The Australian National University.