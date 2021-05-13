Democracy Sausage: The federal budget with John Hewson and Miranda Stewart

On this special post-budget episode of Democracy Sausage, Mark Kenny speaks to former Federal Opposition Leader John Hewson and tax expert Miranda Stewart.

Who are the winners and losers in the federal government’s new budget? What do its assumptions, especially around border closures and the COVID-19 pandemic, suggest about what the future might hold for Australia? And is this a budget that sets the government up for an election this year? On this episode of Democracy Sausage, former Liberal Party leader Dr John Hewson and Director of the University of Melbourne’s Tax Group Professor Miranda Stewart join Professor Mark Kenny to discuss the new federal budget. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3hiRifD

John Hewson AM is an Honorary Professorial Fellow at Crawford School of Public Policy. He is an economic and financial expert with experience in academia, business, government, media, and the financial system.

Miranda Stewart is a Professor at University of Melbourne and Honorary Professor at the Tax and Transfer Policy Institute at Crawford School of Public Policy, The Australian National University.

Mark Kenny is a Professor in the ANU Australian Studies Institute. He came to the university after a high-profile journalistic career including six years as chief political correspondent and national affairs editor for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times.

