Democracy Sausage: The federal election and Ukraine’s resistance

How is the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) preparing for the country’s largest peacetime logistical exercise, the federal election? And what impact is the COVID-19 pandemic having on the organisation of next month’s vote? Director of Media and Digital Engagement at the AEC Evan Ekin-Smyth joins Professor Mark Kenny to discuss the mechanics of the upcoming federal election, before Dr Charles Miller from The Australian National University joins the show to examine the Ukraine crisis. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3NZXQOh

Evan Ekin-Smyth is Digital Engagement Director at the Australian Electoral Commission, the independent federal agency in charge of organising, conducting and supervising federal Australian elections, by-elections, and referenda.

Charles Miller is a Lecturer in strategic studies at ANU School of Politics and International Relations. His research is focused on global strategy, military effectiveness and public opinion, and foreign policy.

Mark Kenny is a Professor at ANU Australian Studies Institute. He came to the university after a high-profile journalistic career including six years as chief political correspondent and national affairs editor for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times.

Want to see Democracy Sausage live? On Wednesday 20 April, we’ll be celebrating our 200th episode with a live election special. Join Mark, Marija and some very special guests at The Australian National University for our first ever live show – register now.

