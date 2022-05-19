Democracy Sausage: The final countdown

On this episode of Democracy Sausage, journalist Kieran Gilbert, author Judith Brett, and political scientist Marija Taflaga join Mark Kenny fire up the barbecue one last time before Australians head to the polls.

After months of anticipation, Australia’s political future is about to be decided. So how have Scott Morrison and Anthony Albanese performed throughout the federal election campaign? What will the result on Saturday mean for critical policy issues like climate change and economic reform? And how will the losing party recover? Acclaimed author and Emeritus Professor at La Trobe University Judith Brett and Chief News Anchor at Sky News Australia Kieran Gilbert join Dr Marija Taflaga and Professor Mark Kenny on this special live recording of Democracy Sausage. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3luY02N

Kieran Gilbert is an Australian journalist currently serving as Chief News Anchor at Sky News Australia.

Judith Brett is Emeritus Professor of Politics at La Trobe University. Her books include Doing Politics: Writing on Public Life, Robert Menzies’ Forgotten People, The Enigmatic Mr Deakin, From Secret Ballot to Democracy Sausage, and four Quarterly Essays.

Marija Taflaga is the Director of ANU Centre for the Study of Australian Politics and a Lecturer at ANU School of Politics and International Relations.

Mark Kenny is a Professor at ANU Australian Studies Institute. He came to the university after a high-profile journalistic career including six years as chief political correspondent and national affairs editor for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times.

