Democracy Sausage: The identity crisis of conservatism

Mark Kenny is joined by Arnagretta Hunter, Marija Taflaga and Frank Bongiorno to take a look at how conservatives have responded to the coronavirus crisis and how that compares to responses to the climate crisis.

Conservative governments have had a mixed record on dealing with COVID-19, from Australia’s relatively successful response to public health disasters like in the UK, but underpinning strategies in both countries is the protection of the economy. But if conservatism is about preserving and protecting the status quo, why can’t that approach be taken to protecting the climate and ensuring we have an economy built for the challenges to come? Joining Professor Mark Kenny to take a look at the state of conservatism from Australia to the UK are Dr Arnagretta Hunter, Professor Frank Bongiorno, and regular podleague Dr Marija Taflaga. Listen here: https://bit.ly/32sgetl

Dr Arnagretta Hunter is a cardiologist, physician, and a Senior Clinical Lecturer and the Inaugural Human Futures Fellow at ANU Medical School.

Professor Frank Bongiorno AM is the Head of the School of History at ANU and is an Australian labour, political and cultural historian.

Mark Kenny is a Professor in the ANU Australian Studies Institute. He came to the university after a high-profile journalistic career including six years as chief political correspondent and national affairs editor for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times.

Dr Marija Taflaga is Director of the Australian Politics Studies Centre in the ANU School of Politics and International Relations. Her major research is on political parties and particularly the Liberal Party of Australia. She has previously worked in the Australian Parliamentary Press Gallery as a researcher at The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age.

Democracy Sausage with Mark Kenny is available on Acast, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts. We’d love to hear your feedback for this podcast series! Send in your questions, comments, or suggestions for future episodes to podcast@policyforum.net. You can also Tweet us @APPSPolicyForum or join us on the Facebook group.

This podcast is produced in partnership with The Australian National University.