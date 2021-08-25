Democracy Sausage: The justice so deserved

On this Democracy Sausage, guest host Virginia Marshall has a yarn with Yawuru man Peter Yu, who reflects on his 40 years in Indigenous development and advocacy.

What responsibility do universities have to ensure research contributes to advancing the interests of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Australians? And while sporting codes have taken a role in condemning racism, what more can governments do to tackle the issue? On this episode of Democracy Sausage, Yawuru man and inaugural Vice-President (First Nations) at The Australian National University Professor Peter Yu AM joins guest host Dr Virginia Marshall to discuss his experiences of racism growing up in Western Australia, societal and institutional change, and the importance of education. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3mwhJRI

Peter Yu is a Yawuru Man from Broome in the Kimberley region in North West Australia with 40 years experience in Indigenous development and advocacy, and is inaugural Vice-President (First Nations) at The Australian National University.

Virginia Marshall is the Inaugural Indigenous Postdoctoral Fellow with The Australian National University’s School of Regulation and Global Governance (RegNet) and the Fenner School of Environment and Society. She is a Wiradjuri Nyemba woman from New South Wales.

