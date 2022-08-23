Democracy Sausage: The messiah complex

Kieran Gilbert, Chief News Anchor at Sky News Australia, joins The Australian National University’s Marija Taflaga and Mark Kenny to discuss former Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s secret ministerial appointments.

Why did Scott Morrison secretly appoint himself as minister in five portfolios during his tenure? What are the implications of the former prime minister’s actions for Australia’s democracy? And why did the leaders of the National Party or the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet not do more to ensure there was greater transparency? On this episode of Democracy Sausage, Kieran Gilbert from Sky News Australia and Dr Marija Taflaga from ANU School of Politics and International Relations join Professor Mark Kenny to discuss Scott Morrison’s multiple ministries. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3KhJqaz

Kieran Gilbert is an Australian journalist currently serving as Chief News Anchor at Sky News Australia.

Marija Taflaga is the Director of ANU Centre for the Study of Australian Politics and a Lecturer at ANU School of Politics and International Relations.

Mark Kenny is a Professor at ANU Australian Studies Institute. He came to the university after a high-profile journalistic career including six years as chief political correspondent and national affairs editor for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times.

