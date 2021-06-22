Democracy Sausage: The Nordic edge with Andrew Scott

On this episode of Democracy Sausage, academic and author Andrew Scott joins us to discuss the effective, progressive social and economic policies of the Nordic countries and how they might work in Australia.

Australian policymakers tend to look to the United States and the United Kingdom as examples, but should they be looking further afield? Europe’s Nordic countries perform strongly on a wide range of social and economic indicators and Andrew Scott, Professor of Politics and Policy at Deakin University and co-editor of The Nordic Edge: Policy Possibilities for Australia, says they might hold more lessons for Australian policymakers than many previously thought. On this episode of Democracy Sausage, Professor Scott joins Professor Mark Kenny to discuss how the Nordic countries have got it right in so many policy areas, and why they might hold the key to creating a fairer, happier, wealthier, and more environmentally responsible country. Listen now: https://bit.ly/3iXHmZT

Andrew Scott is Professor of Politics and Policy in the Faculty of Arts and Education at Deakin University. His books and articles have been extensively discussed in Australia and overseas and he is the co-editor of the upcoming book Nordic Edge: Policy Possibilities for Australia.

Mark Kenny is a Senior Fellow in the ANU Australian Studies Institute. He came to the university after a high-profile journalistic career including six years as chief political correspondent and national affairs editor for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times.

The Nordic Edge: Policy Possibilities for Australia is edited by Andrew Scott and Rod Campbell, published by Melbourne University Press, and is available in bookstores from July 2021.

