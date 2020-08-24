Democracy Sausage: The politics of hope in a pandemic

On this week’s fry up of politics and public affairs, our outstanding panel of John Hewson, Quentin Grafton and Marija Taflaga join us to talk about the COVID-19 aged care inquiry, tensions over state border closures, and whether or not a coronavirus vaccine should be mandatory.

It was a “week of hope” in the words of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, after signing a letter of intent to access the promising Oxford University coronavirus vaccine and falling infection numbers in Victoria. So after weeks of restrictions in Victoria following its second wave outbreak, is this week another turning point in Australia’s coronavirus response? Should Aged Care Minister Richard Colbeck face sanctions for failing to recall how many aged care residents have died from the virus in a Senate Inquiry? And is making a COVID-19 vaccine compulsory essential to ensure community safety in the wake of the pandemic? With Mark Kenny on a well-earned break, Martyn Pearce fires up the barbeque this week, joined by former Opposition Leader Dr John Hewson, Crawford School’s Professor Quentin Grafton, and regular podleague Dr Marija Taflaga. Listen here: https://bit.ly/2Eba1Zx

Dr John Hewson AM is an Honorary Professorial Fellow at Crawford School of Public Policy. He is an economic and financial expert with experience in academia, business, government, media, and the financial system.

Professor Quentin Grafton is an ANU Public Policy Fellow, and Director of the Centre for Water Economics, Environment and Policy. He is also Editor-in-Chief of Policy Forum.

Dr Marija Taflaga is Director of the Australian Politics Studies Centre in the ANU School of Politics and International Relations. Her major research is on political parties and particularly the Liberal Party of Australia. She has previously worked in the Australian Parliamentary Press Gallery as a researcher at The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age.

Martyn Pearce is a presenter for Policy Forum Pod and the Editor of Policy Forum.

