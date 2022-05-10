Democracy Sausage: The state of the debate

On this episode of Democracy Sausage, Frank Bongiorno, Marija Taflaga and Mark Kenny fire up the barbecue for the penultimate episode before election day.

Will the second prime ministerial debate of the election campaign go down as the worst ever? What might the record numbers of voters pre-polling mean for the major parties’ chances of winning government? And what might the future hold for the Labor, Liberal and National parties after the election? Historian Professor Frank Bongiorno joins Dr Marija Taflaga and Professor Mark Kenny on this episode of Democracy Sausage. Listen here: https://bit.ly/38iIIv5

Join Mark and our expert panel in the last week of the election campaign for our final Democracy Sausage live show before polling day. Refreshments will be served from 5.30pm and the show starts at 6.30pm. Tickets are free but registrations are essential.

Frank Bongiorno AM is an Australian labour, political, and cultural historian and Professor of History at ANU.

Marija Taflaga is the Director of ANU Centre for the Study of Australian Politics and a Lecturer in the ANU School of Politics and International Relations.

Mark Kenny is a Professor in the ANU Australian Studies Institute. He came to the university after a high-profile journalistic career including six years as chief political correspondent and national affairs editor for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times.