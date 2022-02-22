Democracy Sausage: The Ukraine crisis and Britain’s #PartyGate

On this episode of Democracy Sausage, Director of the British Foreign Policy Group Sophia Gaston joins Mark Kenny in the studio to discuss the investigation into alleged lockdown breaches at Downing Street and the unfolding Ukraine crisis.

What does the Ukraine crisis mean for the rest of Europe and the world? What implications will the conflict have for China and ongoing tensions in Asia? And will Boris Johnson weather the political storm over allegations that lockdown restrictions were breached repeatedly at Number 10 during the height of the pandemic? Pod regular Sophia Gaston, Director of the British Foreign Policy Group, joins Professor Mark Kenny on this episode of Democracy Sausage to discuss these questions and more. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3BTfZrr

Sophia Gaston is Director of the British Foreign Policy Group, an independent think tank focusing on advancing knowledge and debate around Britain’s international affairs.

Mark Kenny is a Professor in the ANU Australian Studies Institute. He came to the university after a high-profile journalistic career including six years as chief political correspondent and national affairs editor for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times.

