Democracy Sausage: The voters’ verdict

On this episode of Democracy Sausage, Nicholas Biddle and Intifar Chowdhury join Mark Kenny to discuss what was important to Australian voters at the recent federal election.

How did voters’ priorities change throughout the election campaign? Did the COVID-19 pandemic lead to a rise in electoral empathy? And do younger Australians think about their vote differently to older age groups? Associate Director of the ANU Centre for Social Research and Methods Nicholas Biddle and PhD Candidate at the School of Politics and International Relations Intifar Chowdhury join Professor Mark Kenny to discuss these questions and more based on the findings of a new ANUpoll/Comparative Study of Electoral Systems survey. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3IcL9ND

Intifar Chowdhury is an Associate Lecturer at the ANU School of Politics and International Relations. Her research focuses on young people and aversion towards democratic participation.

Nicholas Biddle is Associate Director of the Centre for Social Research at ANU. He previously held a Senior Research Officer and Assistant Director position in the Methodology Division of the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

Mark Kenny is a Professor at ANU Australian Studies Institute. He came to the university after a high-profile journalistic career including six years as chief political correspondent and national affairs editor for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times.

