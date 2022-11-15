Democracy Sausage: Trump’s midterm misfires

On this episode of Democracy Sausage, Jennifer Hunt joins Marija Taflaga and Mark Kenny to discuss the Republican ‘red wave’ that wasn’t in the United States midterm elections.

With the predicted ‘red wave’ of Republican victories at the United States midterm elections failing to materialise, what does the future hold for the party? Will Trump run again in 2024 and, if he does, what are his chances of securing the Republican nomination? And, buoyed by an above-expectations performance, will Biden be on the ticket in 2024 as well, or are Democrats working on a succession plan? On this episode of Democracy Sausage, Macquarie University’s Dr Jennifer Hunt joins Dr Marija Taflaga and Professor Mark Kenny to discuss the results of this month’s midterm elections in the United States. Listen here: http://bit.ly/3hI331r

Jennifer Hunt is a Senior Lecturer in Cyber and Security Studies at Macquarie University, specialising in the national security of critical systems such as cyber and energy.

Marija Taflaga is the Director of ANU Centre for the Study of Australian Politics and a Lecturer at ANU School of Politics and International Relations.

Mark Kenny is a Professor at ANU Australian Studies Institute. He came to the university after a high-profile journalistic career including six years as chief political correspondent and national affairs editor for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times.

Democracy Sausage with Mark Kenny is available on Acast, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts. We’d love to hear your feedback for this podcast series! Send in your questions, comments, or suggestions for future episodes to podcast@policyforum.net. You can also Tweet us @APPSPolicyForum or join us on the Facebook group.

This podcast is produced in partnership with The Australian National University.