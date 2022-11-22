Democracy Sausage: Victoria votes after a ‘nasty’ campaign

With just days remaining before Victorians head to the polls in the first state election since the pandemic, Andrea Carson and Phoebe Hayman from Melbourne’s La Trobe University join Democracy Sausage to discuss the campaign.

With the statewide lockdowns still fresh in people’s minds, what role is health policy playing in the Victorian election campaign? In an election that’s included hundreds of promises from both major parties, why has so much of the coverage focused on personality politics? And what impact might the ‘teal’ and other independent candidates have, just months after the federal crossbench reached record numbers? On this episode of Democracy Sausage, Professor Andrea Carson and Phoebe Hayman from La Trobe University join Professor Mark Kenny and Dr Marija Taflaga to preview the Victorian election. Listen here: http://bit.ly/3AzTQiq

This episode was recorded on Tuesday 22 November.

Andrea Carson is a Professor of Political Communication in the Department of Politics, Media and Philosophy at La Trobe University.

Phoebe Hayman is a PhD candidate and casual academic in politics at La Trobe University. Her current research focuses on the political participation of independent candidates in the 2022 federal election.

Marija Taflaga is the Director of ANU Centre for the Study of Australian Politics and a Senior Lecturer at ANU School of Politics and International Relations.

Mark Kenny is a Professor at ANU Australian Studies Institute. He came to the university after a high-profile journalistic career including six years as chief political correspondent and national affairs editor for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times.

