Democracy Sausage: Will Russia ‘escalate to de-escalate’?

International relations expert Charles Miller joins Mark Kenny on this Democracy Sausage to discuss the Ukrainian forces’ ability to strike back against Russia, Putin’s chaotic military mobilisation, and the Russian nuclear threat.

What does the effectiveness of Ukraine’s offensive operations to push back against Russian forces mean for the future of the conflict? What does the incompetence of the Russian government’s attempts to mobilise citizens to fight reveal about the regime? And what is the likelihood of nuclear weapons being used by Russian President Vladimir Putin in this conflict as it drags on? On this episode of Democracy Sausage, Lecturer in International Relations at The Australian National University Dr Charles Miller joins Professor Mark Kenny to discuss the status of Russia’s illegal war on Ukraine. Listen now: https://bit.ly/3UIXY7R

Charles Miller is a Lecturer in strategic studies at ANU School of Politics and International Relations. His research is focused on global strategy, military effectiveness and public opinion, and foreign policy.

Mark Kenny is a Professor at ANU Australian Studies Institute. He came to the university after a high-profile journalistic career including six years as chief political correspondent and national affairs editor for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times.

This podcast is produced in partnership with The Australian National University.