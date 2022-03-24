Democracy Sausage: Will the government get a budget bounce?

On this episode of Democracy Sausage, Mark Kenny previews the federal budget with Business and Economy Editor of The Conversation Peter Martin and Marija Taflaga from The Australian National University.

What will the Morrison government’s recent attempts to deliver services, rather than leaving delivery to the states and territories, mean for it electorally? What can voters expect to come out of the upcoming federal budget? And will the government get a post-budget bounce just before an election is called? On this episode of Democracy Sausage, Visiting Fellow at ANU Crawford School of Public Policy Peter Martin and Lecturer at ANU School of Politics and International Relations Dr Marija Taflaga join Professor Mark Kenny. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3JDKVPc

Peter Martin AM is a Visiting Fellow at Crawford School of Public Policy at The Australian National University (ANU) and the Business and Economy Editor of The Conversation.

Marija Taflaga is the Director of ANU Centre for the Study of Australian Politics and a Lecturer at ANU School of Politics and International Relations.

Mark Kenny is a Professor at ANU Australian Studies Institute. He came to the university after a high-profile journalistic career including six years as chief political correspondent and national affairs editor for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times.

