Democracy Sausage: Windfalls, storm clouds, and the ‘r’ word

On this Democracy Sausage, The Conversation’s Peter Martin and The Australian National University’s Jenny Gordon join Mark Kenny to examine the new Australian government’s first federal budget.

Why is Australia experiencing fears of a recession and high levels of household spending simultaneously? Will an ‘honest conversation’ about the economy include the possibility of raising taxes – or scrapping the Stage 3 tax cuts? And what should opposition leader Peter Dutton do in response to the new government’s first budget? On this episode of Democracy Sausage, former Department of Foreign Affairs Chief Economist Dr Jenny Gordon and Business and Economy Editor of The Conversation Peter Martin AM join Professor Mark Kenny to examine Australia’s federal budget. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3zhiQdD

Jenny Gordon is an Honorary Professor at the Centre for Social Research and Methods at The Australian National University and a non-resident fellow at the Lowy Institute.

Peter Martin AM is a Visiting Fellow at Crawford School of Public Policy at The Australian National University and the Business and Economy Editor of The Conversation.

Mark Kenny is a Professor at ANU Australian Studies Institute. He came to the university after a high-profile journalistic career including six years as chief political correspondent and national affairs editor for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times.

