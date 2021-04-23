Democracy Sausage: With the falling of the dusk with Stan Grant

On this episode of Democracy Sausage, acclaimed journalist and author Stan Grant joins Mark Kenny live at The Australian National University to discuss the major challenges facing the world and his new book, With the Falling of the Dusk.

What does China’s trajectory mean for Australia and other countries in the region? Will President Joe Biden be able to address the deep structural challenges facing the United States? And why was 1979 such a watershed year in contemporary history? Recorded live as part of the ANU/Canberra Times Meet the Author series, Stan Grant joins Mark Kenny on this episode of Democracy Sausage to discuss a world in crisis and his new book, With the Falling of the Dusk. Listen here: https://bit.ly/2S1ybMF

Stan Grant is the Vice Chancellor’s Chair of Australian-Indigenous Belonging at Charles Sturt University and the ABC‘s International Affairs Analyst.

Mark Kenny is a Professor in the ANU Australian Studies Institute. He came to the university after a high-profile journalistic career including six years as chief political correspondent and national affairs editor for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times.

This podcast is produced in partnership with The Australian National University.