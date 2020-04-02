How do Australia’s experiences fit into the global contest over the climate change narrative and why is that contest now bleeding into discussion about the coronavirus pandemic? On this National Security Podcast, Chris Farnham is joined by Chris Zappone to tackle a growing spread of disinformation in the media and how it can affect a crisis.

Australia’s recent bushfire crisis saw the nation’s computer screens, airwaves, and television screens dragged into the global disinformation storm over climate change. Who were the actors behind messages and memes claiming that the fires were the work of arsonists or climate change activists, and what were their aims? In this podcast we speak to Chris Zappone, Digital Foreign Editor for The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald to determine the answer to this and more on disinformation, from climate change to COVID-19. Listen here: https://aca.st/547eaf

Chris Zappone is Digital Foreign Editor at The Age and Sydney Morning Herald, where his writing focuses on the interplay between technology, politics, economics, and the future. Chris is also an inaugural member of the National Security College Futures Council.

Chris Farnham is the presenter of the National Security Podcast. He joined the National Security College in June 2015 and is currently Senior Outreach and Policy Officer. His career focus has been on geopolitics with experience working in and out of China for a number of years as well as operating in Australia and Southeast Asia.

We’d love to hear your feedback for this podcast series! Send in your questions, comments, or suggestions for future episodes to podcast@policyforum.net. You can also Tweet us @APPSPolicyForum or find us on Facebook. The National Security Podcast and Policy Forum Pod are available on Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher, and wherever you get your podcasts.