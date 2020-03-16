Democracy Sausage podcast: COVID-19 and how to flatten the curve

On this episode, we discuss policy responses to the coronavirus, both in Australia and across the globe.

As COVID-19 infection rates accelerate in Australia, state and federal governments have been called into action to reduce the damage. But has the response so far been adequate to ‘flatten the curve’? What can Australia learn from policy responses abroad? What is ‘herd immunity’? And will Australia’s political leaders and policymakers be able to adapt and act quickly at this critical juncture in Australia’s COVID-19 crisis? Our panel – Professor Mark Kenny, Dr Marija Taflaga, Professor Quentin Grafton, and Dr David Caldicott – discuss the rapidly evolving coronavirus crisis. Listen here: https://aca.st/2f44f3

Professor Mark Kenny is a Senior Fellow in the ANU Australian Studies Institute. He came to the university after a high-profile journalistic career including six years as chief political correspondent and national affairs editor for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times.

Dr David Caldicott is an emergency consultant at the emergency department of the Calvary Hospital in Canberra and a Senior Lecturer in the College of Health and Medicine at ANU.

Professor Quentin Grafton is Professor of Economics at Crawford School, an ANU Public Policy Fellow, and Director of the Centre for Water Economics, Environment and Policy. He is also Editor-in-Chief of Policy Forum.

Dr Marija Taflaga is a lecturer in the ANU School of Politics and International Relations. Her major research is on political parties and particularly the Liberal Party of Australia. She has previously worked in the Australian Parliamentary Press Gallery as a researcher at The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age.