From crisis to calamity? The UK’s coming COVID-19 and Brexit challenges

While the coronavirus crisis in the United Kingdom has abated somewhat in recent months, is life in the country going to get tougher if winter brings about a growing risk of transmission and Brexit negotiations falter? With us this week to discuss the challenges facing Britain are Remainiacs and The Bunker host Ros Taylor, pod regular Elizabeth Ames, and Brexit researcher Georgina Wright.

Georgina Wright is a Senior Researcher at the Institute for Government, where she focuses on the United Kingdom’s engagement and influence in the European Union after Brexit. Her research interests also include Franco-British relations and the future of the European Union.

Ros Taylor is Research Manager for the LSE Truth, Trust & Technology Commission and Managing Editor of the LSE Brexit blog.

Elizabeth Ames is an international trade policy expert. She is currently Director of the Britain-Australia Society and Trustee of the Menzies Australia Institute at King’s College London.

Martyn Pearce is a presenter for Policy Forum Pod and the Editor of Policy Forum.

