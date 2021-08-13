High Commissioner to Australia HE Manpreet Vohra on the future of India’s role in the world

In this episode of the National Security Podcast, India’s High Commissioner to Australia — His Excellency Manpreet Vohra — sits down with Professor Rory Medcalf in the latest instalment of the Security Summit series.

As the world’s largest democracy and one of the fastest growing major economies, what does the future hold for India in an age of great power competition? And with pre-pandemic migration making the Indian diaspora Australia’s fastest growing migrant community, how will the relationship evolve in years to come? On the eve of India’s Independence Day, Professor Rory Medcalf interviews His Excellency Manpreet Vohra, India’s newly appointed High Commissioner to Australia, to explore India’s role in the Indo-Pacific, the growing India-Australia relationship, and how closer strategic collaboration between the two nations can be achieved. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3sb2Yo9

His Excellency Manpreet Vohra commenced as India’s High Commissioner to Australia in April 2021. He joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1988 and since then has been Ambassador to Mexico and High Commissioner to Belize (2019-21), Ambassador to Afghanistan (2016-18), and Ambassador to Peru and Bolivia (2011-15).

Professor Rory Medcalf is Head of the National Security College at The Australian National University. His professional background involves more than two decades of experience across diplomacy, intelligence analysis, think tanks, and journalism.

