How good is Scott Morrison? With Peter van Onselen

On this special episode of Democracy Sausage, recorded live as part of the ANU/Canberra Times Meet the Author series, academic, author, and journalist Peter van Onselen joins Mark Kenny to discuss the prime minister’s performance and his new book, How Good is Scott Morrison?

What was life like behind the scenes in Australian politics in the early days of the COVID-19 crisis? How has the political system and in particular Prime Minister Scott Morrison engaged with experts and expertise amidst both the bushfire crisis and the pandemic? And with the pandemic dragging on, what challenges lie ahead for the government? On this live episode of Democracy Sausage, academic, author and journalist Dr Peter van Onselen joins Professor Mark Kenny to discuss Australia’s 30th prime minister and his new book, co-written with Wayne Errington, How Good is Scott Morrison? Listen here: https://bit.ly/3nup9U1

Peter van Onselen is Network Ten’s Political Editor, co-host of The Sunday Project, and author of the book How Good is Scott Morrison? He is also a professor of Australian politics and foundation chair of journalism at the University of Western Australia.

Mark Kenny is a Professor in the ANU Australian Studies Institute. He came to the university after a high-profile journalistic career including six years as chief political correspondent and national affairs editor for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times.

Democracy Sausage with Mark Kenny is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts. We’d love to hear your feedback for this podcast series! Send in your questions, comments, or suggestions for future episodes to podcast@policyforum.net. You can also Tweet us @APPSPolicyForum or join us on the Facebook group.

This podcast is produced in partnership with The Australian National University.