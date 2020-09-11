How to win an election with Chris Wallace

On this episode, Chris Wallace chats with Mark Kenny about Labor’s 2019 election loss, the machinery of politics, and her new book, How to Win an Election.

The 2019 Australian election produced a surprise result showing, not for the first time, that every election is there for the winning – including the next one. Labor’s surprise loss in 2019, like the Liberal and National parties’ defeat in the so-called ‘unloseable’ 1993 election, showed how careful attention to basic political craft can yield big dividends – and how inattention to it can turn apparently certain favourites into losers. Recorded live as part of the ANU/Canberra Times Meet the Author series, Chris Wallace joins Mark Kenny on this Democracy Sausage Extra to discuss her new book, How to Win an Election. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3mbbWhS

Dr Chris Wallace is an Associate Professor at the University of Canberra. Entering the history profession after a first career as an economic and political journalist in the Canberra Press Gallery, her work focuses on political, international and global history with special reference to leadership. Her book historicising the 2019 Australian federal election, How To Win An Election, is out now.

Mark Kenny is a Professor in the ANU Australian Studies Institute. He came to the university after a high-profile journalistic career including six years as chief political correspondent and national affairs editor for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times.

