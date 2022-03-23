Indonesia’s G20 presidency and the COVID-19 recovery

Economics and finance, Government and governance, Trade and industry, International relations | Southeast Asia 23 March 2022 Please login or subscribe to keep reading this article Registration is free and gives you access to our newsletter, unlimited access to out archive, and more First Name*Last Name*Email* *required Manually choose the topics you're interested in & be notified of updates when new articles are published. Please select the categories you are interested in:* Belt and Road Development Economics and finance Environment & energy Government and governance Trade and industry International relations Law National security Science and technology Social policy Education Health Food & water Arts, culture & society South China Sea Australia Asia East Asia South Asia Southeast Asia The Pacific The World South East Asia Join the APP Society Join the APP Society Professional Details:Position:*Organisation*Organisation Type*- Select -GovernmentUniversityThink tankNGOInternational organisationMediaOtherCountry*- Select -AfghanistanAlbaniaAlgeriaAmerican SamoaAndorraAngolaAntigua and BarbudaArgentinaArmeniaAustraliaAustriaAzerbaijanBahamasBahrainBangladeshBarbadosBelarusBelgiumBelizeBeninBermudaBhutanBoliviaBosnia and HerzegovinaBotswanaBrazilBruneiBulgariaBurkina FasoBurundiCambodiaCameroonCanadaCape VerdeCayman IslandsCentral African RepublicChadChileChinaColombiaComorosCongo, Democratic Republic of theCongo, Republic of theCosta RicaCôte d'IvoireCroatiaCubaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkDjiboutiDominicaDominican RepublicEast TimorEcuadorEgyptEl SalvadorEquatorial GuineaEritreaEstoniaEthiopiaFijiFinlandFranceFrench PolynesiaGabonGambiaGeorgiaGermanyGhanaGreeceGreenlandGrenadaGuamGuatemalaGuineaGuinea-BissauGuyanaHaitiHondurasHong KongHungaryIcelandIndiaIndonesiaIranIraqIrelandIsraelItalyJamaicaJapanJordanKazakhstanKenyaKiribatiNorth KoreaSouth KoreaKosovoKuwaitKyrgyzstanLaosLatviaLebanonLesothoLiberiaLibyaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMacedoniaMadagascarMalawiMalaysiaMaldivesMaliMaltaMarshall IslandsMauritaniaMauritiusMexicoMicronesiaMoldovaMonacoMongoliaMontenegroMoroccoMozambiqueMyanmarNamibiaNauruNepalNetherlandsNew ZealandNicaraguaNigerNigeriaNorwayNorthern Mariana IslandsOmanPakistanPalauPalestinePanamaPapua New GuineaParaguayPeruPhilippinesPolandPortugalPuerto RicoQatarRomaniaRussiaRwandaSaint Kitts and NevisSaint LuciaSaint Vincent and the GrenadinesSamoaSan MarinoSao Tome and PrincipeSaudi ArabiaSenegalSerbia and MontenegroSeychellesSierra LeoneSingaporeSlovakiaSloveniaSolomon IslandsSomaliaSouth AfricaSpainSri LankaSudanSudan, SouthSurinameSwazilandSwedenSwitzerlandSyriaTaiwanTajikistanTanzaniaThailandTogoTongaTrinidad and TobagoTunisiaTurkeyTurkmenistanTuvaluUgandaUkraineUnited Arab EmiratesUnited KingdomUnited StatesUruguayUzbekistanVanuatuVatican CityVenezuelaVietnamVirgin Islands, BritishVirgin Islands, U.S.YemenZambiaZimbabweDescribe your Role(200 Words Maximum)I am an alumnus or alumna of I am an alumnus or alumna of the Crawford School I am an alumnus or alumna of The Australian National University How did you hear about the Society?SelectPolicy Forum websiteSocial mediaCrawford School websiteAt an eventThrough a colleague or friendGoogleAdvertisementOtherPlease specifyTerms I would like to receive the newsletter and other promotional material * I agree to the Terms & Conditions * CAPTCHA