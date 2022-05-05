LIVE SHOW | Election policy peril

In this live Democracy Sausage and Policy Forum Pod crossover episode, Nicholas Biddle joins Sharon Bessell, Arnagretta Hunter and Mark Kenny to talk about what issues matter to voters and why good policy so often gets lost in translation in Australia’s political system.

How can political candidates and policymakers address long term, intergenerational issues like climate change? What do voters mean when they report being concerned about cost of living? And what might it mean for the legislature if Australians voted in a significant number of independents and members of minor parties at this federal election? Associate Director of The Australian National University (ANU) Centre for Social Research and Methods Professor Nicholas Biddle joins Professor Sharon Bessell, Dr Arnagretta Hunter and Professor Mark Kenny for this special live election crossover episode. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3Fg3B6o

Nicholas Biddle is Associate Director of the Centre for Social Research at ANU. He previously held a Senior Research Officer and Assistant Director position in the Methodology Division of the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

Sharon Bessell is Professor of Public Policy and Director of both the Children’s Policy Centre and the Poverty and Inequality Research Centre at ANU Crawford School of Public Policy.

Arnagretta Hunter is the Human Futures Fellow at ANU College of Health and Medicine, a cardiologist, physician, and a Senior Clinical Lecturer at ANU Medical School.

Mark Kenny is a Professor in the ANU Australian Studies Institute. He came to the university after a high-profile journalistic career including six years as chief political correspondent and national affairs editor for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times.