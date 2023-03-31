Podcast: Markets of misery and the value of hope

Kicking off 2023 on The Policy Forum Pod, we discuss a public service reckoning with the failure of Robodebt, and its path to rebuilding trust. Sharon and Arnagretta sit down with the new Director of the Crawford School of Public Policy, Professor Janine O’Flynn to see where the year will take us.

Professor Janine O’Flynn research interests are in public management, especially reform and relationships.

Sharon Bessell is Professor of Public Policy and Director of both the Children’s Policy Centre and the Poverty and Inequality Research Centre at ANU Crawford School of Public Policy.

Arnagretta Hunter is the Human Futures Fellow at ANU College of Health and Medicine, a cardiologist, physician, and a Senior Clinical Lecturer at ANU Medical School.

Show notes | The following was mentioned during this episode

Report to the Robodebt Royal Commission by Professor Peter Whiteford (2023)

