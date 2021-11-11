National Security Podcast: A 5G Risk and Resilience Framework for the Quad

In this episode of the National Security Podcast, Director of ANU Tech Policy Design Centre Johanna Weaver and Sir Roland Wilson Scholar Jennifer Jackett join Andreas Kuehn from the Observer Research Foundation America to discuss a recent paper, This Connection is Secure: A 5G Risk and Resilience Framework for the Quad.

In this special event recording, Johanna Weaver and Jennifer Jackett are joined by Andreas Kuehn from the Observer Research Foundation America to discuss a recent paper, This Connection is Secure: A 5G Risk and Resilience Framework for the Quad. In the piece, Andreas and his colleague Trisha Ray argue that the Quad countries need to devise effective ways to jointly manage risk and strengthen resilience of 5G components, domestic and foreign networks, and global supply chains. They recommend a common framework for 5G risk and resilience which could help Quad countries allocate their efforts and resources to sustain 5G networks and protect supply chains. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3n1bgOr

Andreas Kuehn is Senior Fellow with the Cyber Cooperation Initiative at the Observer Research Foundation.

Jennifer Jackett is a PhD candidate at the National Security College and a Sir Roland Wilson Scholar at the ANU.

Johanna Weaver is Director of the ANU Tech Policy Design Centre.

