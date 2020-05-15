National Security Podcast: American national security and the 2020 election

In this National Security Podcast, we speak to Professor Tom Nichols about international and domestic national security influences on the United States’ 2020 elections.

As the United States moves toward an election in the midst of a pandemic and increasing tensions with China, and in the shadow of Russian interference, national security is going to be central to its 2020 presidential and congressional elections. Should we expect more Russian interference and could they be successful a second time? Can America’s alliance network survive a second term of President Trump? Why are there armed civilians raiding state capitals, and what does this mean for domestic security? And what would happen if President Trump refused to accept the result of an election that ended his time in office? We tackle these questions and more in this National Security Podcast. Listen here: https://aca.st/9e2bf5

Tom Nichols is Professor of National Security Affairs at the US Naval War College, an Adjunct Professor at the Harvard Extension School, a former aid in the US Senate and the author of The Death of Expertise: The Campaign Against Established Knowledge and Why It Matters.

Chris Farnham is the presenter of the National Security Podcast. He joined the National Security College in June 2015 and is currently Senior Outreach and Policy Officer. His career focus has been on geopolitics with experience working in and out of China for a number of years as well as operating in Australia and Southeast Asia.