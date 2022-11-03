National Security Podcast: ASIS Director-General Paul Symon AO in conversation

In this episode of the National Security Podcast, outgoing Director-General of the Australian Secret Intelligence Service, Major General Paul Symon AO (Retd), joins Professor Rory Medcalf AM to reflect on his long career in the national security community.

The head of the Australian intelligence agency tasked with collecting human intelligence from around the world is preparing to retire. In a rare appearance, Major General Paul Symon AO (Retd) joins Professor Rory Medcalf AM in conversation. They discuss the increasing need for transparency from intelligence agencies, the evolving mission and capability needs of the Australian Secret Intelligence Service (ASIS), Australia’s complex strategic circumstances, and whether the nation is adequately prepared in the event of a conflict. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3DxJIaz

Major General Paul Symon AO (Retd) is the Director-General of ASIS. Before leading the organisation, he had a highly successful military career, spanning 35 years and culminating in the rank of Major General.

Professor Rory Medcalf is Head of ANU National Security College. His professional experience spans more than two decades across diplomacy, intelligence analysis, think tanks, and journalism.

