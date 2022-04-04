National Security Podcast: Australia’s first Space Commander Catherine Roberts

In this episode of the National Security Podcast, we bring you the second instalment of the Women in National Security mini-series, produced in collaboration with Accenture.

In this episode of the National Security Podcast, hosts Gai Brodtmann, National Security College Futures Council member, and Meg Tapia, Principal Director for Defence and National Security at Accenture, are joined by Air Vice-Marshal Catherine Roberts, the inaugural head of the Australian Defence Force’s new Space Command. They delve into what it means for Australia to have a Space Command, the importance of gender diversity in STEM, and Catherine’s advice for taking control of your own career. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3wQZxan

Air Vice-Marshal Catherine Roberts AO CSC is the inaugural Defence Space Commander. AVM Roberts joined the Royal Australian Air Force in 1983 as a specialist in aerospace engineering at the Aircraft Research and Development Unit and has held more than 20 roles throughout her Air Force career.

Gai Brodtmann is a member of the ANU National Security College (NSC)’s Futures Council having previously served as a diplomat, defence consultant, Member of Parliament, Shadow Assistant Minister for Cyber Security and Defence and Shadow Parliamentary Secretary for Defence.

Meg Tapia has 16 years of experience in national security and foreign policy. She served as a diplomat in Papua New Guinea, Afghanistan, and Vanuatu. Currently, Meg is Principal Director for Defence and National Security at Accenture.

We’d love to hear from you! Send in your questions, comments, and suggestions to NatSecPod@anu.edu.au. You can tweet us @NSC_ANU and be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss out on future episodes. The National Security Podcast is available on Acast, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.