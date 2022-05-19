National Security Podcast: Catherine Burn, Deputy Director-General of the Australian Secret Intelligence Service

In this episode of the National Security Podcast, we bring you the fourth instalment of the Women in National Security mini-series, produced in collaboration with Accenture.

In her first-ever public interview in the role, Deputy Director-General of Capability and Corporate Management for the Australian Secret Intelligence Service (ASIS) Catherine Burn joins Gai Brodtmann, National Security College Futures Council member, and Meg Tapia, Principal Director for Defence and National Security at Accenture for the fourth episode in the Women in National Security mini-series. They talk about the reality of Australian spies, the diverse range of recruits that ASIS are looking for, and Catherine’s unique career influences. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3wt5udh

Catherine Burn was appointed ASIS’s Deputy Director-General Capability and Corporate Management in April 2018. Prior to this, Catherine had a distinguished career with the New South Wales Police Force reaching the rank of Deputy Commissioner. In 2011, Catherine was announced as the Telstra Australian Business Woman of the year.

Gai Brodtmann is a member of the ANU National Security College’s Futures Council having previously served as a diplomat, defence consultant, Member of Parliament, Shadow Assistant Minister for Cyber Security and Defence and Shadow Parliamentary Secretary for Defence.

Meg Tapia has 16 years of experience in national security and foreign policy. She served as a diplomat in Papua New Guinea, Afghanistan, and Vanuatu. Currently, Meg is Principal Director for Defence and National Security at Accenture.

