National Security Podcast: Clare O’Neil MP and Professor Ciaran Martin on cyber security

In this episode of the National Security Podcast, Australia’s Minister for Cyber Security Clare O’Neil MP and the former head of Britain’s National Cyber Security Centre Ciaran Martin join Katherine Mansted in conversation.

The recent data breaches at Optus and Medibank remind us how valuable, yet vulnerable, Australians’ personal data is. The hacks — which are two of the worst in the country’s history — highlight the need for a rethink of the nation’s approach to cyber security. In this episode of the National Security Podcast, Australia’s Minster for Cyber Security the Hon Clare O’Neil MP and former head of the United Kingdom’s National Cyber Security Centre Professor Ciaran Martin join Katherine Mansted in conversation. This episode was recorded at an event hosted by ANU National Security College, in partnership with CyberCX, on 9 November 2022. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3UhJATD

The Hon Clare O’Neil MP is Minister for Home Affairs and Minister for Cyber Security in the Australian Government. She Labor Member for the federal seat of Hotham in Victoria.

Professor Ciaran Martin is the former Chief Executive of the United Kingdom’s National Cyber Security Centre and is a Professor of Practice in the Management of Public Organisations at the University of Oxford.

Katherine Mansted is a Senior Fellow in the Practice of National Security at ANU National Security College. She is also the Director of Cyber Intelligence at CyberCX.

Major General Duncan Lewis AO DSC CSC (Retd) is a Professor in the Practice of National Security at ANU National Security College. He concluded his 47-year career in the Australian Government as Director-General of the Australian Secret Intelligence Organisation.

