National Security Podcast: Development and geopolitics in Southeast Asia

In this episode of the National Security Podcast, Dr Huong Le Thu and Gatra Priyandita join Dr Will Stoltz to discuss how Southeast Asia’s technology and development needs intersect with geopolitics and great power competition in the region.

How do nations in the region balance the conflict between immediate needs and those that are more long-term and strategic? Is regional leadership in South-East Asia changing? And if so, what is the role of ASEAN into the future? Principal Policy Fellow at the Perth USAsia Centre Dr Huong Le Thu and Gatra Priyandita from ANU Coral Bell School of Asia Pacific Affairs join ANU National Security College Policy Director Dr Will Stoltz to discuss how Southeast Asia’s technology and development needs are intersecting with geopolitics and great power competition in the region. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3AEfBhv

Gatra Priyandita is a PhD candidate at ANU Coral Bell School of Asia Pacific Affairs and an Analyst at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute. He recently co-authored China Inc. and Indonesia’s Technology Future, a Policy Options Paper published by the ANU National Security College.

Dr Huong Le Thu is Principal Policy Fellow at the Perth USAsia Centre and Non-Resident Fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) Southeast Asia Program. She speaks five languages and has published in four of them.

Dr William A Stoltz is the Policy Director at ANU National Security College. He is responsible for mobilising the College’s research and resident expertise to influence and inform current public policy debates.

Show notes | The following publications are discussed in this episode:

China Inc. and Indonesia’s Technology Future, Policy Options Paper (2022)

Southeast Asia in Great Power Competition: Between Asserting Agency and Muddling Through, Strategic Asia (2022)

Digital Southeast Asia: Opportunities for Australia-India cooperation to support the region in the post-Covid-19 context, Australian Strategic Policy Institute (2022)

Australia must be ASEAN’s digital transformation partner, Australian Financial Review (2022)

Investing in Southeast Asia’s Tech Future: How to Bridge the Digital Divide, The Sydney Dialogue (2021)

A Collision of Cybersecurity and Geopolitics: Why Southeast Asia Is Wary of a Huawei Ban, Global Asia (2019)

We’d love to hear from you! Send in your questions, comments, and suggestions to NatSecPod@anu.edu.au. You can tweet us @NSC_ANU and be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss out on future episodes. The National Security Podcast is available on Acast, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.