National Security Podcast: Digital trust and the cost of cyber failure

What would happen if we lost our digital connections, or access to our data? Now that people and businesses rely on digital devices for all facets of modern life, can such a disruption be quantified in dollar terms? On this National Security Podcast, Katherine Mansted is joined by AustCyber CEO Michelle Price tackle these questions and explore whether traditional modes of policy-making will continue to work in the digital age. Listen here: https://bit.ly/33qP6vy

Michelle Price is AustCyber’s inaugural Chief Operating Officer, and was the first Senior Adviser for Cyber Security at the National Security College.

Katherine Mansted is a senior adviser at the National Security College and non-resident fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School’s Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs. Previously, she was a commercial solicitor with King & Wood Mallesons, a ministerial adviser to the federal government, and served as an Associate in the High Court of Australia.

