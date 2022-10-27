National Security Podcast: Dr Danielle Ireland-Piper, Associate Professor at ANU National Security College

In this episode of the National Security Podcast, we bring you the ninth instalment of the Women in National Security mini-series, produced in collaboration with Accenture.

In this episode of the National Security Podcast, hosts Gai Brodtmann, National Security College Futures Council member, and Meg Tapia, Principal Director for Defence and National Security at Accenture, are joined by Dr Danielle Ireland-Piper, Associate Professor at ANU National Security College and Honorary Adjunct Associate Professor at Bond University. They explore whether legislation is keeping up with contemporary human rights issues arising from the exploration of space. Danielle also provides a legal perspective on a range of national security issues, including the delicate balance between national security secrecy and the need for transparency. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3SGDwlV

Dr Danielle Ireland-Piper is Associate Professor at ANU National Security College. Her teaching and research expertise includes constitutional, comparative, and international law, as well as the intersection between these areas of law and matters of national security law and policy.

Gai Brodtmann is a member of the ANU National Security College (NSC)’s Futures Council having previously served as a diplomat, defence consultant, Member of Parliament, Shadow Assistant Minister for Cyber Security and Defence and Shadow Parliamentary Secretary for Defence.

Meg Tapia has 16 years of experience in national security and foreign policy. She served as a diplomat in Papua New Guinea, Afghanistan, and Vanuatu. Currently, Meg is Principal Director for Defence and National Security at Accenture.

Show notes | The following were mentioned during this episode:

Diversity and inclusion: Australia’s global aim to walk the talk by Danielle Ireland-Piper and Robin Perry, The Interpreter (2022)

