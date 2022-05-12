National Security Podcast: Election explainer

In this episode of the National Security Podcast, Policy Adviser at ANU National Security College Felicity Millar investigates several national security policy issues with expert commentators in the lead up to the 2022 federal election.

With the 2022 federal election fast approaching, it’s time to assess the range of national security policies on offer to the electorate. In this episode, Felicity Millar is joined by four experts – Senior Lecturer at ANU Strategic and Defence Studies Centre Andrew Carr, Senior Policy Fellow at the Perth USAsia Centre Hayley Channer, Associate Professor in the Faculty of Law at Bond University Danielle Ireland-Piper, and Director of Ethical Intelligence and former Director General of Emergency Management Australia Mark Croswell – to explore the policies on offer in 2022 in four key areas: defence, domestic security, international partnerships, and disaster resilience. They identify areas of bipartisanship, note policy differences where they exist, and highlight areas of potential minor party and independent influence in national security policy-making. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3yyE4nA

If you’d like more information on these policies, check out the ANU National Security College’s detailed National Security Election Snapshots.

Andrew Carr is a Senior Lecturer in the Strategic and Defence Studies Centre at The Australian National University (ANU). His research focuses on strategy, middle powers and Australian defence policy.

Hayley Channer is a Senior Policy Fellow at the Perth USAsia Centre. She produces analysis on foreign and defence policy in the Indo-Pacific, engages with key Australian Government agencies and other policy stakeholders, and builds and sustains the Centre’s domestic and international network.

Mark Crosweller is Director of Ethical Intelligence, an ethical leadership consultancy, and former Director General of Emergency Management Australia. He led the National Resilience Taskforce for the Commonwealth Government of Australia.

Danielle Ireland-Piper is an Associate Professor in the Faculty of Law at Bond University and serves as Co-Convenor of the Transnational, International and Comparative Law and Policy Network.

Felicity Millar is the Executive Officer and Policy Adviser at the ANU National Security College. She has previously held roles in the National Intelligence Community, the Australian Cyber Security Centre, and ANU.

ANU National Security College is independent in its activities, research, and editorial judgment, and does not take institutional or partisan positions on policy issues. The opinions offered are solely the views of our guests.

