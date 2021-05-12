National Security Podcast: How Australia can protect its education exports from China

In this episode of the National Security Podcast, Dirk van der Kley and Benjamin Herscovitch — Research Fellows at ANU School of Regulation and Global Governance — join Chris Farnham to discuss how Australia can protect its education exports from potential economic coercion from China.

Coercion against Australia’s education sector would significantly impact the country’s prosperity. Education is Australia’s only remaining export to China valued at over $10 billion annually that the Chinese Government could target without significant self-harm. And, unlike many industries currently subject to China’s economic coercion, education is job-intensive and closely linked to Australia’s technological competitiveness. The Australian Government has no mechanism to co-ordinate efforts to diversify education export markets or cohesively promote Australian education – this makes the sector more exposed to coercion. In this episode of the National Security Podcast, researchers Dirk van der Kley and Benjamin Herscovitch outline how Australia can protect its education exports from potential economic coercion from China, which they have written about in the latest Policy Options Paper published by the ANU National Security College: Protecting Education Exports: Minimising the damage of China’s future economic coercion. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3eCHDi4

Policy Options Papers are the flagship publication from the ANU National Security College and offer short, evidence-based and forward-looking insights and recommendations for policymakers on topical national security issues facing Australia. Every paper in the series is informed by consultation and reviewed by practitioner and academic experts.

Dirk van der Kley is a Research Fellow at the ANU School of Regulation and Global Governance and a Research Fellow at the ANU National Security College.

Benjamin Herscovitch is a Research Fellow at the ANU School of Regulation and Global Governance.

Chris Farnham is the Senior Outreach and Policy Officer at the ANU National Security College.

