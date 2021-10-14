National Security Podcast: How to secure battery value chains

In this special event recording, Jeffrey Wilson joins Rory Medcalf and Jennifer Jackett to explore the ideas put forward in his recent paper from the Quad Tech Network’s QTN series.

Batteries are a critical technology to support the energy transition necessary for adapting to climate change. However, the global value chains that produce them are insecure. The ‘Quad’ governments – Australia, Japan, India, and the United States – all recognise the need for secure battery value chains but have yet to align their battery strategies. Dr Jeffrey Wilson, Research Director at the Perth USAsia Centre, suggests that a Quad battery partnership should be developed to secure this critical twenty-first century technology. In this special event recording, he is joined in conversation by Head of the ANU National Security College Professor Rory Medcalf and Sir Roland Wilson Scholar Jennifer Jackett to expand upon the analysis and recommendations put forward in his recent paper from the Quad Tech Network’s QTN series. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3v8jg2C

Dr Jeffrey Wilson is Research Director at the Perth USAsia Centre. He specialises in the regional economic integration of the Indo-Pacific and has expertise in the politics of trade agreements, regional economic institutions, and Australia’s economic ties with Asia.

Professor Rory Medcalf is the head of the National Security College at The Australian National University (ANU). His professional background involves more than two decades of experience across diplomacy, intelligence analysis, think tanks, and journalism.

Jennifer Jackett is a Sir Roland Wilson Scholar and PhD candidate at ANU National Security College. She is currently on leave from the Australian Government where she held roles across the national security community advising government on issues such as critical infrastructure security, foreign interference, counterterrorism, and international defence engagement.

