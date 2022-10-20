National Security Podcast: India’s strategic direction

In this episode of the National Security Podcast, Senior Fellow at the Asia Society Policy Institute in Delhi Dr C Raja Mohan joins Professor Rory Medcalf to discuss India’s strategic direction.

In this episode of the National Security Podcast, Dr C Raja Mohan, a longstanding and highly-repsected analyst, joins Professor Rory Medcalf to discuss India’s strategic direction. They discuss the future of India, its evolving relationship with the United States, China, Russia and Australia, and a South-Asian view of AUKUS. Dr Mohan’s visit to Australia has been made possible by the Asia Society Australia. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3SeQozx

Dr C Raja Mohan is a Senior Fellow with the Asia Society Policy Institute in Delhi. He is a Visiting Research Professor at the Institute of South Asian Studies (ISAS), National University of Singapore.

Professor Rory Medcalf is Head of ANU National Security College. His professional experience spans more than two decades across diplomacy, intelligence analysis, think tanks, and journalism.

