National Security Podcast: Indo-Pacific Futures – Geoeconomics

In this episode of the National Security Podcast, the third instalment of our special three-part Indo-Pacific Futures series, we explore two key geoeconomics trends in the region.

In this episode of the National Security Podcast, we look at the rise of geoeconomics and what it means for the future of regional security. In particular, the program explores supply chain security and economic decoupling as two key geoeconomic trends in the Indo-Pacific and consider how they might play out in coming decades. Economists, strategic thinkers, researchers, and people with policy-making experience join us to define these issues, help us think about what they look like today, and discuss where they may go in years to come. Listen here: https://bit.ly/3Bx8p4a

Dr Jeffrey Wilson is the Research Director at the Perth USAsia Centre.

Dr Xue Gong is Assistant Professor in the China Programme at the S Rajaratnam School of International Studies at the Nanyang Technological University, Singapore.

Helen Mitchell is a Sir Roland Wilson PhD Scholar at The Australian National University (ANU).

Roland Rajah is the Lead Economist and Director of the International Economics Program at the Lowy Institute.

Dr Benjamin Herscovitch is a Research Fellow at the ANU School of Regulation and Global Governance.

Dr Dirk van der Kley is a Research Fellow at the ANU School of Regulation and Global Governance and the ANU National Security College.

Dr Alicia García Herrero is the Chief Economist for the Asia Pacific at Natixis and a Senior Fellow at the European think-tank Bruegel.

Dr Misato Matsuoka is Associate Professor in the Department of Language Studies at Teikyo University, Japan.

This mini-series forms part of the Indo-Pacific Futures Project underway at ANU National Security College. The project, which explores the future strategic landscape of the Indo-Pacific region, offers a range of analysis and ideas, all of which is available on the Futures Hub website. Don’t miss the first and second episodes of this mini-series.

The Indo-Pacific Futures Project receives support from the Japanese Embassy in Australia. ANU National Security College is independent in its activities, research, and editorial judgment and does not take institutional positions on policy issues. Accordingly, the author is solely responsible for the views expressed in this publication, which should not be taken as reflecting the views of any government or organisation.

